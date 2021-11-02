Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 9,233 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 46,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 221,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 28,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,232. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37.

