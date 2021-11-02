Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 9,469 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.89. The stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,987. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.86.

