One01 Capital LP Acquires Shares of 42,353 Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

One01 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000. Global-e Online makes up 0.8% of One01 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,318,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,485,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

GLBE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 20,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.89. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

