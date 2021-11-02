One01 Capital LP Has $20.28 Million Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

One01 Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the quarter. ACM Research comprises approximately 6.8% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. One01 Capital LP owned 1.12% of ACM Research worth $20,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,744. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 0.63.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 over the last ninety days. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

