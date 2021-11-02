One01 Capital LP Invests $4.02 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

One01 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000. Doximity comprises approximately 1.4% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.91. 18,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,288. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.95. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $107.79.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Doximity Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
