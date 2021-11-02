One01 Capital LP Invests $6.30 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

One01 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,000. Live Nation Entertainment comprises approximately 2.1% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,661,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 136.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after buying an additional 193,525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,981.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 77,194 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,146,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Shares of LYV traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.15. 22,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,438. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $104.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

