One01 Capital LP Makes New $10.10 Million Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

One01 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,000. Carvana accounts for about 3.4% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.47. 17,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.87. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.01 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $180.13 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.68, for a total value of $20,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,578,253.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,461 shares of company stock worth $123,303,662. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

