One01 Capital LP Purchases New Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

One01 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,106,000. Atlassian makes up 8.4% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. One01 Capital LP owned 0.07% of Atlassian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $4.70 on Tuesday, hitting $445.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.76, a P/E/G ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.65.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.