One01 Capital LP Reduces Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

One01 Capital LP lowered its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,188 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems comprises 5.0% of One01 Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. One01 Capital LP owned about 0.24% of Varonis Systems worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,972 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,046,000. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,444,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,257 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,209,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,089,000 after acquiring an additional 805,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $92,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.83. 12,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,278. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

