One01 Capital LP Sells 52,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

One01 Capital LP lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 7.2% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. One01 Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $43.15. 448,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,811,027. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

