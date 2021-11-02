One01 Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

One01 Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,314 shares during the quarter. Li Auto makes up about 1.7% of One01 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. One01 Capital LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.64. 178,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,647,211. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

