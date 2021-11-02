Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $8.41

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.10. Opera shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 3,131 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a market cap of $921.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opera by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

