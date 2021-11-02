Orin Green Financial LLC Buys 15,670 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,311. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

