Orin Green Financial LLC Buys 3,817 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.81. The company had a trading volume of 32,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.01 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

