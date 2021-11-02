Orin Green Financial LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,215,020. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

