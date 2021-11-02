Orin Green Financial LLC Purchases 363 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Orin Green Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.40. 73,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.51. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.94 and a 1-year high of $284.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

