Orin Green Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Orin Green Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 1.5% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Betterment LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 562.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 804,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,525,000 after purchasing an additional 682,876 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 752.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 107,430 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4,252.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,645,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.07. 742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,690. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.09. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.06 and a twelve month high of $100.14.

