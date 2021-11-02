Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Otsuka stock opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $53.22.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

