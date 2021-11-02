Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Otsuka stock opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $53.22.
About Otsuka
