Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells $644,690.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $644,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $779,360.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Martin Vazquez sold 6,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $357,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.53. 389,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.44. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

