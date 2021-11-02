Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 5,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 12,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,343,000.

