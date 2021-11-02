Paloma Partners Management Co Has $7.31 Million Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.10% of Cimarex Energy worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XEC. Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

NYSE:XEC remained flat at $$87.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $92.51.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

