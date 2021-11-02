Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $4.26 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 348.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.95. 2,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,951. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $110.91 and a 1 year high of $153.99.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.