Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLTW. Truist lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.59.

WLTW stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.58. 4,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

