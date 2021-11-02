Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 32,496 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,496 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and have sold 106,948 shares valued at $5,974,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.92. 15,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,074. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $57.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

