Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 84,926 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1,357.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.74. The company had a trading volume of 37,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.23 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

