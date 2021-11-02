Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 831 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,861,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $258.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.31.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

