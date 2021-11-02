Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 330,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Panasonic stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 883,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90.

PCRFY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

