PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 210,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.08% of PAR Technology worth $91,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 743,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.