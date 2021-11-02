Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $9.19. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 54,727 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,534 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,908 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $8,898,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.