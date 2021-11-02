Paulson & CO. Inc. Lowers Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Paulson & CO. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 375,751 shares during the quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned about 0.82% of SandRidge Energy worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,992. The company has a market cap of $478.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,354.35 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%.

SandRidge Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.