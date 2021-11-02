Paulson & CO. Inc. Makes New $26.30 Million Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 857,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,000. Discovery comprises approximately 0.6% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned 0.17% of Discovery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Discovery by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 327,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISCA. Barclays reduced their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

