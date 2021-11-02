Paulson & CO. Inc. Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 365.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.97. 157,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.00. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.82.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

