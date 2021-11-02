Paulson & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 170,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,173,000. Kansas City Southern accounts for 1.2% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Kansas City Southern as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $874,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $754,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at about $5,667,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 719.2% during the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 352.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 452,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,196,000 after purchasing an additional 352,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,038,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.30. 3,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.56 and its 200 day moving average is $286.74. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $175.45 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.