Paulson & CO. Inc. Sells 140,693 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Paulson & CO. Inc. trimmed its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,693 shares during the quarter. Pacira BioSciences comprises about 1.8% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned about 2.86% of Pacira BioSciences worth $77,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,398 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,442,000 after acquiring an additional 423,133 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. 3,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.59. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

