Paulson & CO. Inc. Takes $86.52 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,520,000. APA comprises 2.1% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned 1.06% of APA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in APA by 1,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in APA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 82,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,562 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,746 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in APA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 434,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 1,894.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 495,949 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. 121,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.15%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

