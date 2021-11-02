Paulson & CO. Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,165,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises 1.2% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.89. 7,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,803. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.44 and a fifty-two week high of $248.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.26.

