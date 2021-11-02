PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,782. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $271.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

