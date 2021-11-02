PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.42% of PCB Bancorp worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $328.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.93. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

PCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

PCB Bancorp Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

