PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.13% of PCTEL worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 81.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PCTEL in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PCTEL by 117.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PCTEL in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PCTEL in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

