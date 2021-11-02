Peconic Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 0.3% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 324,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $113.48. 194,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.