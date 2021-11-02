Peconic Partners LLC Has $5.59 Million Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Peconic Partners LLC lowered its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. IMAX makes up approximately 0.6% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peconic Partners LLC owned 0.44% of IMAX worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in IMAX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IMAX by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 123,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IMAX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

NYSE IMAX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.59. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

