pEOS Price Hits $0.0053 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $4.42 million and $616.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00080908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00075306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00101773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,371.60 or 0.99656484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.79 or 0.07013340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002785 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

