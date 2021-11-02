PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.810-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.050-$2.050 EPS.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $176.31. The stock had a trading volume of 764,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,360. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.50.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.