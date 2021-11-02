PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.810-$10.810 EPS.

PKI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.31. The stock had a trading volume of 764,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.95. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $192.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.50.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

