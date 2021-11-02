Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in October

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

PMNXF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. 654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,443. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

