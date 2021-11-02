PFM Health Sciences LP Purchases New Shares in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 1.45% of Werewolf Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOWL. Zacks Investment Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,463. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.02.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.