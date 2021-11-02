Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $860.37 million.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. 52,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,662. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $866.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

