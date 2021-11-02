Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky Sells 5,451 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $386,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72.

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76.

On Friday, August 27th, David Linetsky sold 21,455 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,541,541.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00.

PHR traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.89. 358,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,409. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Phreesia by 44.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Phreesia by 25.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.