Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,916. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of -256.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,076 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 95.1% during the first quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,559 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

