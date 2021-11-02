Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:PTOCU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,312. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pine Technology Acquisition by 10,000.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $103,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $142,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $174,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

